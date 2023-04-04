Josh Lucas and Dawn Olivieri talk the evolving future of ‘Yellowstone’

Yellowstone stars Josh Lucas and Dawn Olivieri came together alongside Wendy Moniz and Mo Brings Plenty to speak to an excited audience at this year’s PaleyFest panel for Taylor Sheridan’s ever-expanding Yellowverse. Breathing life into a young John Dutton, Sarah Atwood, Lynelle Perry, and Mo, the actors are integral pieces of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama, and they spoke about what makes the series so full of life and magic.

Of course, they also touched upon the future of Yellowstone, which has seemed clouded in uncertainty lately, but everyone, including Paramount’s Keith Cox, believes that the series will begin filming again soon, with Kevin Costner in tow. The majesty of Yellowstone and Sheridan’s entire universe truly lies within the heart and the spirit of those creators on set, the ones who share their hearts and give depth and vulnerability to everything from the writing to the acting for the characters and the audience.

On Costner’s future, People reports that Cox had the following to say:

“What I can say is our star, the face of our show and the executive producer, are very confident he’s going to continue with our show.”

Olivieri also spoke at the panel and shared the overwhelming truth that fans of the entire universe have to be comfortable with, and quickly — no one’s fate within Sheridan’s Yellowverse is ever truly sealed, and you can take that from her. Fans of 1883 will know that Olivieri has played two characters in the Dutton family space — she’s literally already been reincarnated once. So no matter what the future holds for Kevin Costner, she’s hoping to be a part of it.

“I’ve already been killed once. I’m coming back to life. It happens to the best of us. I don’t know what’s going to happen with him. I hope I get the chance to work with him. I do, but I can’t put money on Taylor writing something that we all hope that happens. If you hope for something, you might want to bet that he’ll write the opposite.”

Lucas said that the death of notable characters is always on the table, be it John Dutton himself or other powerful additions to the Dutton family realm. Throughout all of the ups and downs the family goes through, an important story is being written — every crafted moment leads to an ever-changing Yellowverse, and the cast and crew hope that fans appreciate that.

“And so you know that that’s just … the evolution of what the ranch is. That’s why when you see the cemetery and you see the names of Elsa and you see the names of Jacob and you see these names, I think it’s, of course, going to evolve and change, and I think that’s what hopefully people will really like as it goes.”

While fans always appreciate the effort given by the Yellowstone cast and crew, the PaleyFest panel itself was something fans still haven’t been able to make complete sense of. With a promised guest list including Costner, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, and more — fans were shocked to learn that an entire talent change occurred less than an hour before the panel’s set start time.

Fans couldn’t stop singing the praises of those who did attend the panel and were grateful for the opportunity to hear them speak about what Yellowstone means, how it’s impacted them, and what the future might hold — it was undoubtedly another piece of a unique puzzle surrounding everyone’s favorite cowboy drama. Lucas, Olivieri, Moniz, and Brings Plenty saved the day for the Yellowverse fans in attendance at PaleyFest, providing valuable insight.

The statements Olivieri and Lucas made were made so quite generally, as no one close to the series has spoken publicly about what the future holds for our favorite characters, for Costner, or Yellowstone as a whole. The truth is, that idea is no different than the break between any seasons; Sheridan holds his cards close to his chest, never allowing fans too much information about what’s to come.

An unknown future is exciting, keeping fans coming back for more — as no one’s tomorrows on the series are promised, we never know when the hourglass might run out.