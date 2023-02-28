Kevin Costner shares uplifting message amidst ‘Yellowstone’ rumors

Kevin Costner is used to being the talk of the entertainment industry, at least, in whatever way one could get used to the general public having an eye on everything they do. An actor since the early ’80s, Costner knows that anything he does or doesn’t do is going to get scrutinized, and it’s not easy to reason with getting used to that. So when rumors started swirling about the future of Yellowstone and where he stands with it, some fans jumped at them while others let them slide: the man himself has yet to make a public statement yet, and we’re waiting on that.

Costner did take to social media for a few things since the rumors began swirling; one was to open his Golden Globe for his portrayal of John Dutton in Yellowstone, and the first thing we noticed was gratitude. Costner never goes into a project expecting an award for it, and you could tell he was genuinely thankful to receive one for the role that he’s dedicated so much of himself to.

Sharing another big event on social media, Costner posted a series of tweets that explained another journey he’s been on recently, and it’s an uplifting message in a time of uncertainty — something we could all use more of. This one is of a songwriting nature, and the new tune he co-wrote is called “One More Day.” In addition to sharing the tune, Costner is giving some insight into what was happening during its creation and sharing space for those who helped on the journey.

Working with Adam Box from the Brothers Osborne and Jack Williams, he said the underlying message in the song is that we’d all do better to give grace to those who need it most.

“We’re all trying to live our lives the best we can. Sometimes we fall short, but the heart of life is that we keep on trying. When it comes to the end and we meet our maker, the question I would ask is ‘Could you just give my good friend one more day?’ The greatest gift you could ever give a friend would be just a little more time to try and do the best they can. For themselves and for the people they love. That was what I was feeling when we wrote “One More Day.”

When it comes to the end and we meet our maker, the question I would ask is “Could you just give my good friend one more day?” (2/4) — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) February 28, 2023

It’s not lost on fans that this meaningful song and the expressions behind it are being shared at a time when we could all use a little more grace, Costner included. Part of the band Modern West since the 2000s, Costner is no stranger to music and how it can reach people globally, sharing the most important pieces and lessons at just the right time.

The song features @jacksong50 on vocals, @Drummeradambox on drums, Jim Moose Brown on Keys and The Legendary Gary Rossington (@Skynyrd) on guitar. I hope you enjoy! (4/4)https://t.co/IBuuIXsfP2 — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) February 28, 2023

Once you listen to the song, it’ll undeniably become a tune you add to your playlists, and rightfully so. Life can be tough, and any help we can get in working through those times of struggle is a gift. Be it in the form of a song, a television show, a film, or a book — inspiration can be found almost anywhere, and we’re glad Costner shared it with us today.