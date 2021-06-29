Judd Apatow And Paul Feig Not Ruling Out Freaks And Geeks Reunion

With Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air both airing reunion specials within the past year, fans of many canceled television series are now clamoring for their favorite shows to do something similar. Whether it’s to clear up unresolved plot points, or just to see how the cast interact after years apart, the desire is there for many fans.

Those who followed Freaks and Geeks around the turn of the century or have since caught the show’s first and only season since then online, have been vocal about seeing the now-famous cast of characters, which include James Franco, Seth Rogen, Linda Cardellini, and Jason Segel, reunite within the Freaks and Geeks universe. Despite that, Paul Feig, the show’s creator, and executive producer Judd Apatow aren’t very eager to shoot a reunion, but they won’t rule out the possibility of eventually pulling the proverbial trigger.

Feig said he is “nervous” about the idea of a reunion because he said many fans are left disappointed more often than they feel satisfied by the execution of a reunion. He also said that because most of the cast is relatively young—many of the show’s main actors are currently in their 30s or 40—there isn’t too much of a rush to get things done.

“We’re all pretty clever and have a lot of stories to tell. And also the nice thing is our cast is so young. And so it’s not like one of those reunions where you’re like, ‘Ooh, look how old they all are now.’ But now our cast is just all famous. So I always joke that we couldn’t afford to do it because they all cost too much now [laughs],” Feig told Collider [h/t MovieWeb]. “But I know that there’s interest from them. I think everybody’s interested in it. It would just have to be so great that it just added to the canon, if you will. But, hey, I never say no to anything.”

Apatow has similar feelings toward a reunion, although he maintains that the show’s 18th and final episode was a great way to conclude the show.

“I never say never to anything, but it always felt like the last episode was oddly perfect and magical. We didn’t quite understand why, but it seemed like a way to say goodbye to everyone. So then to open up that door and explain everything that happened always feels like too big a prospect. We also have always thought that a lot of their lives wouldn’t have gone that well, and who wants to see that? [laughs] So I know Paul has always felt like, let’s just leave it where it is. That being said, I want The Jam to get back together. I want to see The Kinks. So I get why people want it.”

Whether we ever end up seeing a Freaks and Geeks reunion, the show’s legacy will live on through the many actors that went on to bigger and better things throughout their career.