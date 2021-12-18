Will Reggie, Luke and Alex ever discover what unfinished business they need to tend to in order to cross over? Was it Julie’s mom who got the boys together with her daughter in the first place? And what’s going on with Nick, who was possessed by Caleb as season one came to close? Unfortunately, fans of Netflix‘s Julie and the Phantoms may never get the answers they seek.

As announced by Kenny Ortega – the show’s choreographer, director and executive producer – via Instagram, Julie and the Phantoms won’t be returning for a second go-round.

“We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season,” Ortega wrote. “Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie.”

The show — which was based on the Brazilian children’s show Julie e os Fantasmas — debuted on Netflix in September of 2020. Its nine-episode first season went on to earn a 93% rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Starring Madison Reyes as the titular character, Julie and the Phantoms told the story of a high school student who loses her passion for music after her mother dies. However, the ghosts of three musicians who had died in 1995 later appear to her in her mom’s studio and, eventually, they inspire her to start writing and singing new songs alongside them.

The series also featured Booboo Stewart, Cheyenne Jackson, Carlos Ponce, Sonny Bustamante, Jadah Marie, Sacha Carlson and Savannah Lee May.