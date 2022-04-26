Kaley Cuoco Teases Relationship with Ivy ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3

'Harley Quinn' voice actor Kaley Cuoco teases the romance that'll be at the core of the hugely anticipated third season.

Harley Quinn fans have been patiently waiting for the show’s third season to drop. The original plans were for the next run of episodes to land on HBO Max towards the end of 2021, but the holiday season came and went without any Gotham-based cheer. Now we’re almost in May, and yet we still have no firm date for next season an all-time great DC animated show.

That should change soon, though, with showrunner Patrick Schumacher recently hinting at a summer release window. The new episodes will focus on Harley and Ivy as an official couple, though it won’t be plain sailing. Star Kaley Cuoco even admitted as much in an interview with TV Line, where she teased what comes next.

“They are living life, loving each other, fighting. Their relationship is the main focal point of this season, and it’s hilarious and actually really, really sweet.”

Cuoco also said there’s “so much good stuff” coming, with one of the highlights a gallery of “brilliant” celebrity guest voices (one we know of is The Suicide Squad director James Gunn as himself). She summarized the third season as “great, it’s ridiculous, it gets more and more insane.”

We can’t wait. Harley Quinn‘s success is almost entirely down to word-of-mouth online, with curious audiences tuning in for the first season to find something truly special. They told their friends, who told their friends, and now it has a firm and rapidly expanding fanbase (especially amongst the LGBTQ+ community).

So c’mon HBO Max, give us a release date already so we can mark our calendars for the return of Harley Quinn‘s winning brand of gay superhero mayhem!