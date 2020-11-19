First Ms. Marvel Set Photos Reveal The MCU’s Newest Hero

At the end of September, we got word that newcomer Iman Vellani had been cast as Kamala Khan in the upcoming Ms. Marvel TV series. Fast forward to now and we’ve got our first look at the young actress in character as the teen heroine and the latest addition to the MCU. Production is underway on the Disney Plus show in Atlanta, Georgia, which has gifted us these new set pics.

The photos, shared by JustJared this Thursday, showcase Kamala riding a bike with her friends. You might think there’s not much we can work with in these pics, but there is a nod to a key part of her character on display. As you can see in the image in the tweet below, Vellani’s helmet is red with blue markings and has a yellow star on the side. This is a clear nod to both the color scheme of her own costume and the star logo of Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel, her idol.

What’s more, if you follow the link above or at the bottom of the page and check out the second photo in the gallery, you’ll see that it features an unknown performer, possibly a stunt performer, sitting on a rooftop and wearing a big coat to hide their costume. Their bold red leggings and bright blue boots are still very visible, though. Is this an early version of the Ms. Marvel costume? Could be.

The rest of the cast hasn’t been announced as yet, but we do know that Bisha K. Ali is serving as showrunner and Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon will direct the miniseries, which will likely have 6-8 episodes. Ms. Marvel is one of the few incoming Marvel Studios projects to have been brought forward instead of pushed back. It was originally pegged for a 2022 release but is now due to arrive on Disney Plus in late 2021.

Who’s excited to see Iman Vellani in action as Ms. Marvel next year? Sound off in the comments.