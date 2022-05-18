Karl Urban gave one of the all-time great performances ever given by a chin in Dredd, while also proving he was no slouch when it came to headlining an action-heavy project that required him to wear a helmet the entire time. On top of that, he’s also a massive Star Wars fan, who even managed to sneak into The Rise of Skywalker after his Star Trek director J.J. Abrams cast him as a Stormtrooper.

Somehow, we’ve managed to get from those two pieces of information to a rumor speculating that Pedro Pascal had been secretly dropped from The Mandalorian (presumably due to his first-position deal with HBO’s The Last of Us if we’re encouraging the scuttlebutt), with Urban drafted in as his replacement.

It sounds positively insane, and unfathomably untrue. And yet, it appears to have been gaining some traction in online circles preferred by those who diligently keep their tinfoil hats on at all times while indoors. In fact, during a recent appearance on British station Radio X, The Boys star seemed incredulous when he was asked about it.

“This is news to me… Isn’t that like, ‘Oh, who do we know that can work under a helmet? Oh I know, let’s get Karl Urban, he did Dredd!’ You know, it’s like, come on guys, no.”

Even Urban acknowledges that his helmeted credentials are at least partly to blame, but it’s the sort of thing that’s so outlandish, having it debunked at the source is always fun just to see what their reaction is.