The Boys‘ orgy episode ran into a sperm supply problem, says star Karl Urban.

During a recent press tour, Urban, who plays Billy Butcher on the R-rated-comic-based Amazon Prime series, talked about how the show pushed multiple boundaries in season 3. This is especially true for newly-released episode 6, aptly-titled “Herogasm”:

Listen, I think that every single season you get to a juncture where you’re like: ‘How can we possibly get away with this?’ And this season, it became pretty apparent that everything was dialled up. There’s more action, more drama, more heart. And I think it pushed all the departments. Like, the makeup department, they ran out of fake blood on episode 3, and sperm on episode 6. So it was a challenge for all involved.

'The Boys' Season 3 Character Poster Teases Superpowered Billy Butcher 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

“Herogasm” is set at an annual superhero orgy. Since each participant is superhuman, they have superhuman semen—and semen production. As such, the crew needed so much of the simulated sticky stuff that they ran out, as Urban TMIed Digital Spy.

The fake blood shortage happened because the show’s goriness caught up to the crew earlier than expected. Rather than lasting the whole eight episodes, the blood stopped while filming episode 3, “Barbary Coast.”

Although the show may run out of bodily fluids from time-to-time, it’s not running out of ideas, as every episode of season 3 has made jaws drop—and it’s far from over. Two more episodes of season 3 will air on Amazon Prime Video, concluding on July 8.