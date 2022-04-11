Channel 4’s BAFTA-nominated anthology drama I Am… is adding Kate Winslet and daughter Mia Threapleton to its stellar cast.

The British show has produced two seasons so far, each comprised of three hour-long episodes, with each episode centering on a different female-led story. Its protagonists have been played by some of the most resounding actresses in the U.K.’s talent pool like Vicky McClure, Samantha Morton, Gemma Chan in season 1, and Suranne Jones, Letitia Wright and Lesley Manville in season 2.

With season 3 set to start production later this month, and Kate Winslet already on board, it is showing big promise. Winslet’s episode will be titled “I Am Ruth”, in line with previous seasons’ design (where every episode title began with the same words that give the show its name). The presence of Winslet’s daughter Mia Threapleton, known for her role in the 2020 movie Shadows, might indicate that the episode will have family and a mother/daughter relationship at its core.

Writer and director Dominic Savage collaborated with I Am…’s leading actresses when creating each episode, even featuring instances of improvisation. Per Variety, Savage’s “commitment to telling real stories” was a big selling point for Winslet joining the show. “I have always admired Dominic’s work,” she said, adding that “British television is at an all-time high,” and she is “excited and honored to be part of this community.”.

Savage seems to share this feeling, expressing his eagerness to “start shooting this unique and important story that [the two] have created together”. Both he and Channel 4’s head of drama, Caroline Hollick, had nothing but praise for Winslet’s award-winning acting talent. Hollick considers that the addition of Winslet to I Am… is “a testament to the ground-breaking storytelling of the series”, teasing that the Titanic actress’s character on the show, Ruth, will be “compelling, heart-rending and ultimately very relatable”.

So far, there hasn’t been any more news related to casting or plot for the upcoming season of I Am… but fans can expect that to change in the near future. Stay tuned.