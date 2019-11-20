Katherine McNamara Was Fangirling While Shooting Crisis On Infinite Earths

From television to the big screen, it’s hard to imagine that the actors bringing our favorite superheroes to life don’t find some pleasure in doing so. After all, they are creating some of the biggest blockbuster events of all time; at this point, it is difficult not to be caught up in some cape-bearing hero’s fan club. That being said, we have an official account from one such star who said she had a particularly pleasant time shooting The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event.

While Katherine McNamara has become an important part of the Arrow series, she recently told ComicBook.com that she couldn’t help but get a little giddy filming the latest Arrowverse crossover, which includes iconic DC figures such as Superman, the Flash, Supergirl, and Batwoman, among others.

Here’s exactly how she put it:

“I can’t say too much about the Crisis,” McNamara said. “But I definitely did a fair amount of fangirling, and there are really special moments that happen where you’re sitting on set, and just having a casual conversation with someone, and you look around and there’s so many iconic costumes — so many things that for decades have been such symbols of heroism and of this kind of comic book genre that we’re working in and you realize how special it is. And that it really is a moment to take it in and realize, it makes me really grateful to be doing what I’m doing and to have an opportunity to be a part of this at a moment like this.”

Now, this is exactly what we’re talking about. Given the wealth of superheroes walking around, especially on the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” set, you’d think that there’d be something for everybody working there.

But apparently, one important show stood out to McNamara when she was asked which comic book series she watched growing up: the original Justice League cartoons, from which “Crisis on Infinite Earths” guest star Kevin Conroy is reprising his role as Bruce Wayne.

“I grew up watching the old Justice League cartoons and obviously most of my life Marvel movies and DC movies have been occupying a lot of the blockbusters every year,” McNamara admitted. “Superheroes are so prevalent and such a powerful force and then going, oh, now I have to be this person and I have to do this. And it’s a responsibility and it’s one that I don’t take lightly, but it’s one that I’m very excited to get to carry a little bit. Working with Steven, this season, has been so wonderful because I’ve gotten to watch him do just that and I’ve gotten to watch how he handled this responsibility and this legacy as it were. And it’s been great to follow in his footsteps, in a sense.”

Having only just found out that Conroy will be a part of this spectacular television event, I share in McNamara’s excitement over the reunion with her childhood heroes.

Unfortunately, for those of us who weren’t directly involved in the production, those reunions will have to be put on hold for a bit, as “Crisis on Infinite Earths” only begins airing on Sunday, December 8th. It’ll begin on Supergirl, pick back up on Monday’s episode of Batwoman, and seal the deal as a midseason cliffhanger on The Flash.