Crisis On Infinite Earths Photos Reveal First Look At Kevin Conroy’s Batman

A new batch of photos have arrived today teasing what’s to come in the second hour of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” – that’s the Batwoman episode, for those keeping track. And this installment of the five-part mega-crossover looks set to feature at least four of the event’s most hotly-anticipated returning heroes. Namely, three separate versions of Superman and a Batman.

The highlights of the gallery below include our first official look at Tom Welling back as Smallville‘s Clark Kent and Kevin Conroy, finally playing Bruce Wayne in the flesh after 20+ years of voicing the character across various mediums. What’s more, several photos promise a meeting between Tyler Hoechlin’s and Brandon Routh’s Men of Steel, taking place in the latter’s office at The Daily Planet.

Furthermore, it seems that Conroy is indeed playing the Kingdom Come version of Bruce Wayne here, which confirms We Got This Covered’s scoop from several months ago. If you’ll recall, we told you he was playing this iteration way back in August.

Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Two Images 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, we also get a super-journalist team-up teased here as well, as Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) are shown to be investigating together. The pair, along with Hoechlin’s Clark, then seem to journey to the Kent farm. Whether this is the Earth-38 version or the one from Smallville‘s Earth, it’s hard to say. Given that Welling is depicted as being on the farm in the same gallery, though, it’s possible that it’s the latter.

Speaking of Welling, it’s important to note that he only appears in one of these images. The actor has said he’ll only turn up for a cameo in the crossover, so this seems to confirm it. Conroy is also only represented here by a single photo. This presumably means we shouldn’t expect a lot of screentime for his Caped Crusader, either. In contrast, Hoechlin and Routh’s Supermen both look to have hefty roles.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off in no time at all on December 8th, with an episode of Supergirl. Batwoman and The Flash then follow the next two days. And after the festive break, it all concludes with Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow on January 14th.