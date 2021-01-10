Katherine McNamara’s Heartbroken Over Green Arrow And The Canaries Cancellation

The CW just announced that Green Arrow and the Canaries, the spinoff sequel to Arrow which came to a close last year after 8 seasons, is no longer in development.

The last outing of Oliver Queen not only served as the ultimate swan song for the character that kickstarted the multiverse of heroes on the network all those years ago, but it was also a hopeful reflection on the history of the series and its future. After all, we know that the final season’s penultimate episode, “Green Arrow & the Canaries,” served as a backdoor pilot for a spinoff centering around the adventures of the vigilante’s daughter, Mia Smoak, set in 2040’s Star City. But Deadline has now reported that the company isn’t moving forward with the project, which has undoubtedly left a lot of Arrowverse fans heartbroken.

This also includes Katherine McNamara, the Shadowhunters alum, who, in the last two seasons of Arrow, portrayed Mia. The actress has now taken to social media to express her disappointment over the spinoff’s cancellation, noting that she “would’ve loved to go on the journey” with the Green Arrow’s daughter.

Of course, we’d be lying if we said that this was a shocking development, as the future of the Arrowverse is currently in shambles after last year’s crossover event. With Arrow‘s departure, Supergirl‘s cancellation, and The Flash in the middle of shooting what could be its final season, it seems that WarnerMedia is all but opening the way for a new wave of TV shows primarily developed for their streaming platform, HBO Max.

In any event, it’s worth noting that McNamara would’ve reprised her role alongside Katie Cassidy’s Black Siren and Juliana Harkavy’s Black Canary. And from what we saw in season 8, Green Arrow and the Canaries would’ve depicted the trio trying to save the future of Star City as Oliver Queen once sought to do.