Arrowverse Fans Furious That The CW Passed On Green Arrow & The Canaries

Backdoor pilots can often be a tricky thing to accomplish, especially if they’re placed into TV projects that already boast a huge built-in fanbase. Whether it was the intention or not, the seventh episode of Stranger Things season 2 certainly appeared to be designed with the intention of gauging audience interest in a spinoff following other people like Eleven, but “The Lost Sister” is regarded as arguably the show’s lowest point.

On the other side of the coin, Arrow‘s “Green Arrow & The Canaries” went down a storm with fans. With Stephen Amell wrapping up his tenure as Oliver Queen, the only one of the show’s 170 episodes that didn’t feature the leading man gave an indication of how the concept could be continued in the future, with Katherine McNamara’s Mia, Katie Cassidy’s Lauren and Juliana Harkavy’s Dinah comfortably taking center stage.

The CW had already announced that Green Arrow & the Canaries was in development, with the penultimate installment of the Arrowverse’s marquee title operating as a backdoor pilot. And given that the small screen superhero universe is constantly freshening up its roster in order to avoid going stale, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the spinoff would be ordered to series.

However, that’s not happened after the news broke that the network had officially passed on Green Arrow & the Canaries. And as you can tell from the reactions below, it would be an understatement to say that fans aren’t happy about it.

This marks the second time Green Arrow & the Canaries hasn’t been picked up after it wasn’t considered for this year’s slate, either, and while certain sections of the audience may rebel for now, there’s still plenty of Arrowverse content on the horizon to keep them happy.

