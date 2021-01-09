Arrowverse Fans Furious That The CW Passed On Green Arrow & The Canaries

Backdoor pilots can often be a tricky thing to accomplish, especially if they’re placed into TV projects that already boast a huge built-in fanbase. Whether it was the intention or not, the seventh episode of Stranger Things season 2 certainly appeared to be designed with the intention of gauging audience interest in a spinoff following other people like Eleven, but “The Lost Sister” is regarded as arguably the show’s lowest point.

On the other side of the coin, Arrow‘s “Green Arrow & The Canaries” went down a storm with fans. With Stephen Amell wrapping up his tenure as Oliver Queen, the only one of the show’s 170 episodes that didn’t feature the leading man gave an indication of how the concept could be continued in the future, with Katherine McNamara’s Mia, Katie Cassidy’s Lauren and Juliana Harkavy’s Dinah comfortably taking center stage.

The CW had already announced that Green Arrow & the Canaries was in development, with the penultimate installment of the Arrowverse’s marquee title operating as a backdoor pilot. And given that the small screen superhero universe is constantly freshening up its roster in order to avoid going stale, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the spinoff would be ordered to series.

However, that’s not happened after the news broke that the network had officially passed on Green Arrow & the Canaries. And as you can tell from the reactions below, it would be an understatement to say that fans aren’t happy about it.

The CW honestly f*cked up choosing Mia/birds to focus on and not Mia/Arrow kids. They had a bunch a young actors that had wonderful chemistry together and had a great presence on and off screen as well as on social media. — steph (@andyouloveher88) January 8, 2021

@HBO @hbomax please pick up Green Arrow and the Canaries. We can't let Oliver Queen's legacy die! — Barry Allen protection squad (@Ciscos_Blast) January 8, 2021

Yoo, Green Arrow & the Canaries >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> The 100 prequel. — Jess #FiveForWynonna (@LitEarper709) January 8, 2021

I was looking forward to Green Arrow and the Canaries. And after watching Titans on HBOMax, I kinda want to see the gritty version of what would have been on the CW. — Wear a Mask for Your Saturnalia (@btrwkart) January 8, 2021

@TheCW The backdoor pilot had an excellent audience, there was a solid fanbase. You just lost it. And no one will be watching the Painkiller and Naomi crossover. Nobody.

While you're at it, develop a spin-off on the Charmed reboot. You know, the worst reboot ever? — Save the Canaries (@CanariesSave) January 8, 2021

Oomf grieving while I'm trying to support DCEU Black Canary's return

pic.twitter.com/KKLf3qRKbx — Michael Holt is extremely tired & exhausted (@fxllxnalixn) January 8, 2021

Well Green Arrow and the Canaries is officially not moving to series at CW. This does suck but I still firmly believe Mia Dinah and Laurel can still make guest appearances throughout the Arrowverse. Especially since Sara Lance is a Justice League member — Scott Edwards (@scotteMV) January 8, 2021

I want to screaaaaam I was really thinking we were gonna get green arrow and the canaries tv show that has 3 females as leads knowing how sexist the cw is — b | allison argent protection squad (@fearlessbarncs) January 8, 2021

WAIT THERE NOT MOVING FORWARD WITH GREEN ARROW AND THE CANARIES?! I WAS LOOKING FORWARD TO THAT https://t.co/367JesXs6W — Shayla Thea Queens Wife(real)ミ☆ (@lexiedanverssss) January 8, 2021

Not The CW keeping The 100 prequel alive but throwing away Green Arrow and the Canaries… the disrespect — Adam 🏳️‍🌈 (@abnormallyadam) January 8, 2021

This marks the second time Green Arrow & the Canaries hasn’t been picked up after it wasn’t considered for this year’s slate, either, and while certain sections of the audience may rebel for now, there’s still plenty of Arrowverse content on the horizon to keep them happy.