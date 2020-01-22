Home / tv

Arrow Fans Are Loving The Green Arrow And The Canaries Backdoor Pilot

By 6 hours ago
Oliver Queen died in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” last week and the Arrow series finale is now quickly approaching, but yesterday we got a reprieve from all the sadness to have a glimpse at what’ll hopefully be an exciting future for the franchise. The penultimate episode of the Emerald Archer’s show acted as a backdoor pilot for Green Arrow and the Canariesa sequel series set to star Katherine McNamara as Mia Queen, Oliver’s daughter, as she takes on her father’s mantle and protects Star City in the year 2040. Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy are also co-leads as the Black Canaries of the title.

The point of the episode was effectively for The CW to gauge if going ahead with the spinoff would be a good idea, as they’ve yet to officially greenlight it. Given the reaction on social media, though, it seems like this is a no-brainer of a decision for the network. Fans flocked to Twitter last night to spread the love for the episode, demanding that they get more of this new Green Arrow.

This is basically everyone’s reaction in a nutshell.

It continued the legacy with flying arrows.

Can we just get 10 seasons right now?

OK, well, at least one full season to start with.

Seriously, we need that series order, CW!

Fans are already taken with the Canaries teaming up and using their Canary Cries in tandem.

And the whole trio’s dynamic is already a hit with viewers.

What more could you want from a show? Look how epic that logo is!

Now that the backdoor pilot has aired, hopefully the network will come to a decision soon and it’ll prove to be good news. The Arrowverse is currently riding a wave following the success of “Crisis,” so fingers crossed that will work in the spinoff’s favor. The CW did just greenlight Superman and Lois, though, so they might have filled their Arrowverse quota. Still, just this small sample of tweets alone demonstrates the demand out there for more of Green Arrow and the Canaries

