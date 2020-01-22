Arrow Fans Are Loving The Green Arrow And The Canaries Backdoor Pilot

Oliver Queen died in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” last week and the Arrow series finale is now quickly approaching, but yesterday we got a reprieve from all the sadness to have a glimpse at what’ll hopefully be an exciting future for the franchise. The penultimate episode of the Emerald Archer’s show acted as a backdoor pilot for Green Arrow and the Canaries, a sequel series set to star Katherine McNamara as Mia Queen, Oliver’s daughter, as she takes on her father’s mantle and protects Star City in the year 2040. Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy are also co-leads as the Black Canaries of the title.

The point of the episode was effectively for The CW to gauge if going ahead with the spinoff would be a good idea, as they’ve yet to officially greenlight it. Given the reaction on social media, though, it seems like this is a no-brainer of a decision for the network. Fans flocked to Twitter last night to spread the love for the episode, demanding that they get more of this new Green Arrow.

This is basically everyone’s reaction in a nutshell.

Just watched #GreenArrowandtheCanaries and omg it was sooo good. — diana prince targaryen (@cjdominicana10) January 22, 2020

It continued the legacy with flying arrows.

@TheCW You need to GREEN 💡 this series now! u don’t have a spot. Make ☝️These women @MzKatieCassidy @JulianaHarkavy @Kat_McNamara are 🔥! I ❤️ new storylines post-crisis. They will carry on Stephen’s legacy with flying 🏹s! I’ll post this ALL 🌙 #GreenArrowandtheCanaries — Jay Cluck (@cluckncrzy) January 22, 2020

Can we just get 10 seasons right now?

@TheCW Well I’m sold, I could watch @Kat_McNamara @JulianaHarkavy & @MzKatieCassidy team up indefinitely. As a matter of fact, I’ll take 10 seasons just to start cause there’s a new @CW_Arrow in town & she has some badass friends. #GreenArrowandtheCanaries — Cynister_SS (@Cynister_SS) January 22, 2020

OK, well, at least one full season to start with.

Seriously, we need that series order, CW!

#GreenArrowandtheCanaries was amazing!!!! It was everything I wanted and more!!! @SchwartzApprovd I need a full series now!!! 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/fBxzqszdUC — Bob Parkins (@BobParkins4) January 22, 2020

Fans are already taken with the Canaries teaming up and using their Canary Cries in tandem.

i’ve decided i stan FOREVER #GreenArrowandtheCanaries pic.twitter.com/CNR4Zg4EW7 — ceo of black canary (@dinahsiris) January 22, 2020

And the whole trio’s dynamic is already a hit with viewers.

What more could you want from a show? Look how epic that logo is!

I enjoyed this backdoor pilot for Green Arrow And The Canaries. ‘Splosions. Futuristic smokey eye. Ass kickery. Masks. Hand-wavey tech. Ladies supportin’ ladies. Pick it up, CW! I want more!#ARROW #GreenArrowandtheCanaries pic.twitter.com/RsRc8aFEEw — Heidi Hanson (@HeidiHanson) January 22, 2020

Now that the backdoor pilot has aired, hopefully the network will come to a decision soon and it’ll prove to be good news. The Arrowverse is currently riding a wave following the success of “Crisis,” so fingers crossed that will work in the spinoff’s favor. The CW did just greenlight Superman and Lois, though, so they might have filled their Arrowverse quota. Still, just this small sample of tweets alone demonstrates the demand out there for more of Green Arrow and the Canaries.