Superman & Lois Spinoff Ordered To Series At The CW

The Arroverse returns from its midseason break tonight with the final two episodes of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” but just before we welcome back the likes of the Flash, Supergirl and Batwoman, The CW has announced that a new show is officially on its way later this year. Last October, it was announced that a spinoff for the Man of Steel and family titled Superman & Lois was getting a pilot. Now, The CW has decided to give the show a full series order.

This is an unusual decision, seeing as the typical process is for the network to judge whether they want a full series after a pilot’s turned in. S&L hasn’t even filmed its pilot though, so The CW must have a lot of faith in the project. Maybe it was the success of “Crisis” that closed the deal, as both Tyler Hoechlin’s Clark Kent and Elizabeth Tulloch’s Lois Lane featured prominently in the first three episodes of the crossover event.

“Crisis” also did some of the heavy lifting for the spinoff by introducing the couple’s baby son Jonathan for the first time. When the crossover opened, the Kents were living on Argo, a remnant of Krypton, until they had to flee when it was consumed by the Anti-Monitor’s anti-matter wave. In a mirror of his father’s journey, Jon was then sent to Earth in a pod. In the multiversal confusion, he was briefly lost, but was ultimately found in the care of an alt-Green Arrow on Earth-46.

With former Flash EP Todd Helbing as showrunner, Superman & Lois is set to follow “the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist” as they face “all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.” And, you know, the additional problems that occur when you are/your other half is a superpowered alien and you live in the DC universe.

But before they can get their own show, the Kents have to be resurrected first. Remember, as things currently stand, the whole of the multiverse is gone. We’ll find out how the six Paragons (plus Lex) save the day though when “Crisis on Infinite Earths” concludes tonight.