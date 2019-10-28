The CW Officially Announces Superman & Lois TV Show

Ever since Tyler Hoechlin first appeared as the Man of Steel on Supergirl back in 2016, DC fans have been calling for him to get his own Superman TV show as part of the ever-expanding Arrowverse. Now, it’s finally officially happening, as revealed by Deadline this week.

Titled Superman & Lois, the series will star Hoechlin as Clark Kent and Elizabeth Tulloch – who first joined the Arrowverse in last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover – as Lois Lane. It won’t be a prequel that fills in the past of these characters but will pick up from where we’ll find them in December’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” as parents to their newly-born kid.

Here’s exactly how Deadline describes it:

“Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous Super Hero and comic books’ most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.”

The show is actively in development at The CW, to be executive produced by The Flash‘s Todd Helbing and DC TV architect and CW mainstay Greg Berlanti, along with Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns. From what we understand, Helbing is writing the standalone pilot, which will not be planted in one of the pre-existing shows (like how Arrow season 8 will feature a backdoor pilot for the other upcoming Arrowverse series, Green Arrow and the Canaries).

If you’ll recall, back in February of this year, We Got This Covered reported that a Superman series was under consideration and now, it looks like our scoop has been confirmed. Assuming The CW picks it up following production of the pilot, that is. Given the iconic nature of Superman and the clout of the Arrowverse though, there’s a very high chance of that.

It’s unclear at the moment exactly when Superman & Lois will be hitting our screens, but now that it’s out in the open, hopefully the show will be up, up and away sooner rather than later.