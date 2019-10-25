The Title For Arrow’s Series Finale Has Been Revealed

At the time of this writing, we’ve had the chance to enjoy only two episodes from Arrow‘s eighth and final season. But when it comes to production on the DC Comics-based series, it’s actually close to wrapping. Yes, filming on episode 8×10, the series finale, is right around the corner, so ready your tissues.

To briefly bring you up to speed, 8×08 will air as the fourth part in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, whereas 8×09 will serve as the backdoor pilot for the Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff. And when it comes to the aforementioned finale that is 8×10, that’ll be titled “Fadeout.”

Thanks to consulting producer Marc Guggeheim on Twitter, said episode title is now public knowledge. Seen below in the gallery are two exhibits: The front page to the script itself, as well as the final page that’s sure to have people talking.

In my view, “Fadeout” is a highly appropriate title for a finale, though I suspect it may have a dual meaning that will become clearer once we see the episode for ourselves. Also of note on the cover page are the credits revealing how James Bamford will direct a teleplay written by Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz. Furthermore, principal photography has been confirmed to run from October 31st through November 13th.

As for the final page, not much has been disclosed to the public. What’s there has been heavily redacted, and what we can see says “of possibility…,” followed by the requisite “fade to black” and “end of series.” One could assume the talk of possibility comes via somebody’s dialogue, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Arrow airs on Tuesday nights on The CW.