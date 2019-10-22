The Arrow Spinoff’s Backdoor Pilot Has Begun Filming

At this point, we’re expecting for the Arrowverse to consist of mostly the same shows come next fall but with one glaring omission: Arrow itself. After eight seasons, the series that changed superhero TV forever will be a memory, although we’ll get what seems to be a nice consolation prize in the form of Green Arrow and the Canaries.

As you may have heard, the spinoff set to star Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy Rodgers and Juliana Harkavy as Mia Smoak, Laurel Lance and Dinah Drake, respectively, seemingly had its title confirmed last week when officially commissioned artwork drawn up by Emanuela Lupacchino bore the aforementioned title of Green Arrow and the Canaries. So, unless proven otherwise, we’ll take that as confirmation.

On that note, it’s worth mentioning how the backdoor pilot has already begun filming. Thanks to to Tweets found below and originally posted by both McNamara and Harkavy, we not only hear the relevant title mentioned yet again, but they each disclose that, yes, cameras are now rolling.

Our pilot starts today and I can’t sleep I’m so excited 🤓 pic.twitter.com/l64ule6vQl — Juliana Harkavy (@JulianaHarkavy) October 21, 2019

What doubly makes these social media posts more rewarding is the glimpse into each actress’ respective personalities. McNamara’s video is more intimate and personal, almost feeling like a comforting message your girlfriend would send. Harkavy, meanwhile, puts her sense of humor on full display. Honestly, I’m not sure which I like better.

Considering how “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is still in the midst of shooting, it stands to reason that anyone participating in the Green Arrow and the Canaries backdoor pilot has finished their commitments to the crossover. Furthermore, it seems reasonable to conclude it’ll air as episode 8×09. Still, there’s no guarantee it’ll get ordered to series, as canned Supernatural spinoffs Bloodlines and Wayward Sisters immediately spring to mind. That said, it really comes down to how well the fans react when January rolls around.

Arrow airs on Tuesday nights on The CW.