The Flash And Batwoman Get Silly In New Crisis On Infinite Earths BTS Photos

For the most part, it takes two weeks to complete principal photography on your average episode for an Arrowverse series. After that, it’s up to the talented post-production folks to give it the required polish. But in the case of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the shoot is taking much longer than your average adventure.

Then again, that’s to be expected because this is the most ambitious endeavor in the history of scripted prime time television. Think about it: this crossover will span Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. That’s five separate TV shows coming together for one massive shoot, so it’s no wonder this’ll dwarf even “Elseworlds” when it comes to logistics.

Last we heard, The Flash‘s chapter was the latest to go in front of cameras. As such, it wouldn’t be insane to assume the trio of pictures shown here today emerged from that very set. As you can see, actors Grant Gustin and Ruby Rose have been spotted goofing off in between takes – and if anybody can tell us whether the Scarlet Speedster’s cowl has a cherry flavor to it, Ruby would be that person.

Aside from showing us all how she’s probably fun to work with, Ruby Rose is clearly demonstrating how cold it can get while filming outside in Vancouver. Notice how she’s wearing a coat over her Batwoman costume. No wonder Melissa Benoist was all too happy to lose the skirt over on Supergirl!

But in all seriousness, I can’t wait to see what awaits these heroes later this fall. What’s more is that Kevin Conroy is playing some iteration of Bruce Wayne, so it should be intriguing to see how he interacts with Kate Kane – even if he isn’t her actual cousin from Earth-1.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th on The CW.