Ashley Scott Returns As Huntress In New Crisis On Infinite Earths BTS Photos

As I’ve said on numerous occasions, one thing in particular that I’m already liking about “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is that it’s incorporating actors from various DC TV shows from the past so that we truly get that “Infinite Earths” feel. Despite a denial from Tom Ellis saying Lucifer Morningstar won’t show up, I won’t be convinced of his absence until I actually see the crossover for myself. But on the plus side, there is confirmation on Batman ’66’s Burt Ward and Birds of Prey‘s Ashley Scott putting in appearances.

Speaking of Ashley Scott, it turns out that she’s finally reported for duty. Thanks to Canadagraphs, we now know that she’s filmed for The Flash‘s part of the crossover at the very least. For those keeping track, that’ll be the third chapter to air in the saga (December 10th, to be specific), which’ll also serve as a winter cliffhanger of sorts before the story picks back up in January.

As you can see in the Tweet below, Ashley showed up to set in her usual blonde hair, though the report does state she eventually did transform into her once familiar Huntress attire (and dark hair color) once it was time for she and her stunt double to spring into action.

NEW BLOG#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths shoots scenes for The Flash portion of the major cross over on Friday with 1 main cast member, 1 guest star and 1 returning guest star.https://t.co/dlfneUbvpw#TheFlash #COIE #Huntress #BirdsOfPrey #Arrowverse pic.twitter.com/crdYjWtV6D — Canadagraphs (@canadagraphs) October 19, 2019

It’s also worth mentioning how Tom Cavanagh was filming as the new iteration of Harrison Wells set to be introduced this season, as opposed to Pariah, thereby fueling speculation that those two gentlemen may indeed be separate characters. John Wesley Shipp was also there to shoot some indoor scenes, although it can’t be confirmed as to whether he was playing Earth-90 Barry Allen or Earth-3 Jay Garrick.

Getting back to the Huntress, I can’t help wondering if she’ll say what she’s been up to since Birds of Prey ended. Taking into account how that show was cancelled after only one season, I’d very much like to learn how her character evolved and what became of her Gotham City.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th on The CW.