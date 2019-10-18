Tom Ellis Says Lucifer Isn’t In Crisis On Infinite Earths
With all we’ve been hearing lately regarding “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” we can’t say we’re all that surprised when it comes to any guest role being announced. After all, this unprecedented crossover event spans far beyond the Arrowverse itself, as the producers have already acquired the services of Smallville‘s Tom Welling and Erica Durance, Birds of Prey‘s Ashley Scott and even Batman ’66’s Burt Ward.
That said, you couldn’t fault anyone living on Planet Earth for thinking Tom Ellis showed up to film a cameo as Lucifer Morningstar when he was spotted in the area of where “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is currently shooting. I know he technically plays a Vertigo character, sure, but it wouldn’t be a bad idea to see such a beloved series represented.
As it so happens, Entertainment Tonight directly asked Ellis about this situation, and here’s how he responded:
“This is what happens. I go to Vancouver for the weekend to visit my friend for his birthday and now suddenly I’m in a different show.”
When pressed further, he added:
“No. Hard pass. Sorry. Sorry fans.”
On the one hand, Ellis could be telling the truth, as it’s entirely possible he has a good friend in Vancouver whom he wanted to visit. But on the other, he could be simply adhering to an NDA or something like that.
It’s important to note though, that Ellis wasn’t simply spotted walking the streets of Vancouver. Instead, reports placed him as filming a scene with David Ramsey, Katherine McNamara and Matt Ryan – and if there’s any Arrowverse character who’d have Lucifer on speed dial, it’d be John Constantine.
“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th on The CW.
Source: Entertainment Tonight
