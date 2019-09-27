Birds Of Prey’s Ashley Scott To Return As Huntress In Crisis On Infinite Earths

If Arrowverse producers really intend on making their “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event feel like it’s exploring infinite Earths, then it’s in their best interest to expand well beyond the TV shows they’ve developed. Amazingly, they’ve been granted permission to do so by tapping into past DC-based series by integrating John Wesley Shipp’s Flash into “Elseworlds” last year (we assume that’s the role he’s playing this fall), not to mention reeling in Smallville alumni such as Tom Welling and Erica Durance for the Crisis itself.

Believe it or not, Ashley Scott is the latest to be added to the headcount, as she’ll slip back into her role from Birds of Prey. Though it ran for only one season during the 2002-03 broadcast year, the show did have its moments, so I’m excited to see Ashley playing the Huntress once again.

If you’re unfamiliar with that iteration of the character, she was based on the original Huntress to appear in comics. Like her literary counterpart, Helena Kyle was the daughter of Batman and Catwoman. Arrow‘s Huntress as played by Jessica De Gouw, meanwhile, was an adaptation of the Helena Bertinelli version who succeeded her in a post-Crisis landscape. That being said, it’s actually befitting that Ashley Scott’s Huntress be the one included in the live action crossover.

Ashley Scott As Huntress In Birds Of Prey 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Speaking of Jessica De Gouw, she hasn’t been seen since Arrow‘s second season. Though her Huntress did appear in the Arrow Season 2.5 comic books, those have since been stricken from canon by contradicting events taking place in the show’s seventh season – namely Bronze Tiger still being alive. With the clock winding down on Arrow itself, her making a comeback is looking doubtful.

For now, it seems like Scott will be the only one representing Birds of Prey‘s legacy in the crossover, although it’s worth noting her former co-star, Rachel Skarsten, is down for reprising the Dinah Lance role. But with her currently playing Alice over on Batwoman, that’s a big “if.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th on The CW.