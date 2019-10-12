Crisis On Infinite Earths May Feature Tom Ellis As Lucifer

The fan-pleasing guest stars for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” just keep on coming. As filming continues on the grand Arrowverse crossover, word has leaked online that none other than Tom Ellis, star of Netflix’s – formally Fox’s – Lucifer has been spotted on set in Vancouver.

This news comes our way via Canadagraphs, who’ve proven to be a very reliable source in the past. The Twitter account claims that Ellis had been seen in costume as Lucifer Morningstar in a scene with Arrow‘s David Ramsey (John Diggle), Katherine McNamara (Mia Smoak) and Legends of Tomorrow‘s Matt Ryan (John Constantine).

There was a scene with at least 4 actors tonight at the set.

David Ramsey, Katherine McNamara and Matt Ryan…. no surprises there.

They did a scene with Tom Ellis dressed like Lucifer Morningstar.

Yes, you read that correct.#CrisisOnInfiniteEarths — Canadagraphs (@canadagraphs) October 12, 2019

It’s fitting that Constantine will team-up with Lucifer as both characters are from the Vertigo side of the DC universe. In fact, given that Ryan’s occult detective has been known to visit Hell on occasion, the two may well know each other. The literal devil isn’t necessarily the first DC protagonist you’d expect to team up with a bunch of superheroes to save the world, but Ellis’ version does work with the police to solve murders, so it’s not that much of a leap.

In related news, yesterday brought us our first look at 1960s Batman star Burt Ward on set, presumably as an older version of Dick Grayson. Another sneak peek, meanwhile, teased a return to Lian Yu and at least an easter egg providing a nod to Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight. The set pic to beat though is probably the big team-up photo featuring many Arrowverse regulars on board the Waverider – including two Supermen, Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh.

It’s becoming pretty mind-boggling just how many different DC franchises will be brought into the Arrowverse sphere for “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” And these are just the ones we know about. Who knows what other surprises await in the five-part event?