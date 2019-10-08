The Flash Meets Two Supermen And Black Lightning In New Crisis BTS Photos

With the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover well into principal photography, it seems like we’re being treated to photos from the set every few days now. It’s probably fair to assume the network won’t cough up any official galleries pertaining to the prime time extravaganza for at least a few more weeks, but the stuff we’ve been seeing online as of late is enough to make any DC diehard pee themselves.

Earlier today, we showed you Lois Lane actresses Erica Durance and Elizabeth Tulloch uniting between takes, but I think the pair of pictures we’re about to present may take the cake. Brace yourself, because the Flash himself, Grant Gustin, had the distinct honor of posing with a few other icons.

Coming to us from the latest snaps to circulate on social media, the first exhibit we’ll examine shows Gustin taking time out to strike a pose with two Men of Steel, those being Supergirl‘s Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh sporting his Kingdom Come gear. Knowing how much Gustin loves the Superman character himself, this must be a dream come true for the guy.

Crisis On Infinite Earths BTS Photos 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The second offering sees Grant posing with Black Lightning‘s leading man, Cress Williams. What’s especially sweet about this one is how we’re given a very good look at the latter’s new costume. If you tuned in for the Black Lightning season premiere last night, then you’re aware of how he’s yet to make the visual upgrade on the show itself. This, my friends, is as good of an appetizer as any.

If we’re to pay closer attention, it looks like both photos were taken aboard the Waverider, the ship native to Legends of Tomorrow. Should that show’s part of the crossover not be in front of cameras as we speak, then we can only surmise the vehicle plays a vital role in the tale.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights on The CW. “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” meanwhile, kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th.