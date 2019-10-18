Katherine McNamara’s Arrow Spinoff May Finally Have A Title

It was earlier this year when we initially reported on how Katherine McNamara’s Mia Smoak character would get a spinoff of her own once Arrow took its final bow. And after months of vague statements given by the network itself, the official announcement finally came down in September, when it it was confirmed that Black Canaries Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) and Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy Rodgers) will star alongside McNamara.

After much speculation as to the show’s official title, it looks like that knowledge has been disclosed without much in the way of fanfare. Actually, we owe our thanks to Marc Guggenheim’s Twitter page, as it was there where the big reveal was made.

Seen below is the first piece of promo art drawn by Emanuela Lupacchino, inked by Brett Breeding, and colored by Dave McCaig, showing Mia decked out in a Green Arrow costume and standing alongside Dinah and Laurel. And appropriately enough, the show’s title looks to be Green Arrow and the Canaries for all intents and purposes.

Of course, this is all subject to change, but why go through the hassle of getting a trio of talents residing over at DC Comics to take time out of their busy schedules to commission such a piece? In my opinion, Green Arrow and the Canaries is straight-to-the-point and lets viewers know what they’re in for. Just stick with it, CW execs.

If we’re to piece together how the new series will be forged, then we must look to how Mia is already using her father’s archery equipment in Arrow‘s flash forward segments. Perhaps after venturing to the present in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” she’ll elect to stick around and assist the Canaries in modern day Star City by taking up her father’s mantle. Odds are episode 8×09 is where the backdoor pilot will be inserted.

Alternatively, Mia could return to 2040 and team up with the older Canaries there, but that’d mean her co-stars will have to undergo the makeup process every day so that they appear 20 years older – and that’d subsequently make it much harder for this young series to tie into future crossover events. Let’s hope the powers That Be keep it simple.

Green Arrow and the Canaries currently lacks a premiere date, but smart money says a fall 2021 debut is the goal. As always, we’ll keep you posted.