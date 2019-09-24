The CW Announces New Arrow Spinoff For The Canaries

Arrow season 8 will be the show’s last run, but fans have been hoping that there might be more from the Emerald Archer’s corner of the Arrowverse to come in the form of a spinoff. Now, the good news is here, as we’re being told that The CW is 100% developing another show set in Star City and it’ll be an all-female team-up series about the Canaries.

Variety revealed the news this afternoon, after We Got This Covered first reported it as an exclusive scoop months ago. Locked in to star are Katherine McNamara as Mia Smoak AKA Blackstar, Katie Cassidy Rodgers as Laurel Lance AKA Black Canary and Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Draka AKA also Black Canary. An upcoming episode of Arrow‘s final season will serve as a backdoor pilot for the spinoff as well.

Here’s how Variety describes the premise of the show:

“The Canaries are a vigilante group operating in a future version of Star City in which the city was overrun by an uprising by the denizens of the city section known as The Glades.”

If you’ll recall, Cassidy Rodgers has previously revealed that she pitched a Birds of Prey spinoff to The CW and it seems her idea was successful. Obviously, that particular team is tied up with the movie side of things, but the Canaries clearly share some DNA with the Birds.

From what we understand, Mia, the daughter of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak who was introduced via flash-forwards in season 7 will be bumped up to a regular in season 8. As for Laurel, the Earth-2 doppelganger of the original, she’s finally completed her redemptive arc and will get a new superhero costume this year. Dinah, meanwhile, joined Team Arrow back in season 5.

Arrow season 8 kicks off on The CW on Sunday, October 15th. In the meantime, let us know how excited you are for a Canaries spinoff in the comments section down below.