New Arrow Photos Reveal When Thea Queen Will Return

If any of the big return announcements surrounding Arrow‘s eighth and final season excited longtime viewers most, chief among them had to be Willa Holland’s comeback. After winning over fans for the first six seasons as Thea Queen, she opted to bounce after that. But now that the end of the road is in sight, odds are she agreed to put in a few more appearances so that the show gets its proper sendoff.

Despite how news of Holland’s return broke only a few weeks ago, we can look forward to seeing her much sooner than expected. In fact, the latest round of photos and synopsis to be released have revealed that she’ll pop up in episode 8×03, “Leap of Faith.”

As you begin browsing the gallery found below, you’ll notice that Thea is not quite the Speedy we remembered. Either this adventure will go down in a parallel universe, or her battles with the Thanatos Guild have changed her. Based on how that shadowy cabal are pictured, I’m inclined to lean toward the latter possibility. And on top of that, Lexa Doig is back as Talia al Ghul, so good times are ahead.

Now that you’ve probably finished the slideshow, I’m sure you noticed how it featured quite a bit of Mia Smoak and what’s to come in the flash forward segments. My eyes did catch that she’s proudly donned her father’s quiver and leg accessories, so it’s assuring to know that a capable archer will be watching over Star City several decades into the future.

For more on this one, here’s the aforementioned synopsis:

WILLA HOLLAND GUEST STARS — Reunited with his sister, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Thea (guest star Willa Holland) find themselves searching through a familiar maze of catacombs. Meanwhile, John (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) partner on a special ops mission. Katie Cassidy directed the episode written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Elizabeth Kim (#803).

Arrow returns with new episodes on Tuesday, October 15th on The CW, with “Leap of Faith” scheduled for October 29th.