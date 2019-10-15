Oliver Meets Adult Mia In New Crisis On Infinite Earth Set Photo

These days, it seems like we can’t go five minutes without learning something cool about “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” This week alone, we’ve been gifted with the first official look at Tom Cavanagh as Pariah, along with hearing about how the Spectre may debut before the crossover is said and done.

In the latest goodie to surface online, we’re seeing Oliver Queen meeting his daughter, Mia Smoak. Granted, he may have been there for her birth, but what makes this especially noteworthy is that the Emerald Archer is meeting the adult version of his offspring. That’s right, we’re talking about the Mia who’s native to 2040.

Thanks to Hollywood North Buzz on Twitter, we can present the image featured below. In it, we’re able to glimpse only the backsides of Green Arrow and Blackstar, but that’ll do for the time being. And if you look a little closer, you’ll be able to see that Batwoman is standing directly in front of Mia.

Actually, it wasn’t that long ago when actress Katherine McNamara was spotted otherwise on the set of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” with none other than Jonah Hex and Legends of Tomorrow‘s Sara Lance and John Constantine, thereby confirming time travel will play a role in the story. If anything, this looks to be a DC fan’s dream come true.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, December 8th on The CW. But in the meantime, be sure to catch Oliver and Mia’s respective adventures on Arrow on Tuesday nights. For more on that particular series, it’s recommended that you give our season 8 review a read.