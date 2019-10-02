Another set pic from filming on “Crisis on Infinite Earths” has been shared today, teasing a crossover between cast members from Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash and Arrow – along with a fan favorite guest star who hasn’t made an appearance in an Arrowverse event before now.

John Schaech has been playing anti-hero outlaw Jonah Hex on Legends since season 1, and he’ll be encountering the rest of The CW universe’s heroes in “Crisis.” In this photo the actor posted on social media, he can be seen in costume along with Grant Gustin, Kat McNamara and old LoT co-stars Matt Ryan and Caity Lotz. “Brave leaders answering their personal calls to COURAGE!” he captioned the image.

It’s hard to tell if this group of five were shooting a scene together the day when this was taken or whether they were just hanging out during a break. But seeing as this is Jonah’s first time in a crossover, it makes sense that they’d use the opportunity to have him rub shoulders with The Flash and Arrow stars. Either way, McNamara’s presence in the snap seems to confirm our previous scoop that she would be reprising her role as Mia Smoak in the event.

Jonah Hex Returns In Crisis On Infinite Earths Set Pic 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’ve had a bunch of exciting set photos come our way so far, mostly concerning the trio of Supermen who’ll be taking part in “Crisis.” Already, Smallville‘s Tom Welling has teamed up with Supergirl’s Tyler Hoechlin, who’s then teamed up with Superman Returns‘ Brandon Routh in another pic. We’re still waiting on the money shot of all three of them together in costume, but fingers crossed that it’s on its way.

The Arrowverse seasons kick off this weekend, with Supergirl and Batwoman returning on Sunday, October 6th. The five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” then begins in a couple of months’ time on December 8th.