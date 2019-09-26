Katherine McNamara Will Appear In Crisis On Infinite Earths

Just about anyone who’s anyone in the Arrowverse will be showing up in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” this winter. The five-part event looks set to squeeze in every lead of The CW’s shared universe along with various other iconic faces from elsewhere in the DC multiverse. Many have been confirmed, but some are being kept back as surprises. One figure we’re hearing who’ll be involved but hasn’t been announced yet though is Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara.

McNamara joined the cast of the series in season 7, appearing in the flash-forward narrative as Mia Smoak AKA Blackstar, the daughter of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak who has followed in her father’s footsteps and become a vigilante operating in Star City in the year 2040. She’ll be sticking around for season 8, this time bumped up to a regular position, and our sources – the very same ones who told us she was getting her own Arrow spinoff all the way back in March, before it was confirmed this week – say she’ll show up in “Crisis,” too, though we don’t yet know for how many episodes.

With reality collapsing, it’s not hard to image Mia ending up in the present, which could mean she comes face to face with her father for the first time. This should be a hugely emotional moment. That is, unless this reunion already happens in Arrow season 8 beforehand. Remember, Oliver will be jumping around the multiverse this season, as employed by the Monitor.

First Photos From Arrow Season 8 Tease Ollie's Final Adventure 1 of 5

What’s more, it makes sense to feature McNamara in the event so as to get viewers ready for the upcoming Arrow spinoff that she’ll lead. As we mentioned above, it was announced this week that The CW is working on a show for the Canaries, starring Katie Cassidy Rodgers’ Laurel Lance, Juliana Harkavy’s Dinah Drake and Mia, who’ll take over from her dad and become the new Green Arrow in the series.

Arrow returns on October 15th. “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” meanwhile, gets rolling on December 8th and concludes after the holidays on January 14th.