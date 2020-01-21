Katherine McNamara Shows Off Her Green Arrow And The Canaries Mask

The Green Arrow is dead, long live the Green Arrow! Oliver Queen met his final end in last week’s conclusion to “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” but there must always be an Emerald Archer in the DC universe. And tonight we’ll see his daughter Mia pick up his bow and quiver in the penultimate episode of Arrow, which will act as a backdoor pilot for upcoming spinoff series Green Arrow and the Canaries.

Ahead of this key outing, star Katherine McNamara has now shared a sneak peek at her new costume on social media. The actress posted a selfie – seen below – in which she’s wearing a new mask, complete with accompanying green eye make-up. “New mask. Who dis?” McNamara wrote in her caption. “The legacy continues tonight,” she added, urging fans not to miss the beginning of the next chapter for the Queen family.

McNamara joined the Arrow cast in season 7, with fans quickly calling for her to get her own show. Sure enough, last September it was announced that the original Arrowverse series would be followed up by a female-led sequel, centering on Mia taking over her father’s mantle. As the Canaries part of the title suggests, she’ll be aided in her mission to protect Star City by Katie Cassidy’s Laurel Lance and Juliana Harkavy’s Dinah Drake AKA the two Black Canaries.

For more, check out the synopsis for the penultimate episode below:

“It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel and Dinah suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city.”

Be sure to catch “Green Arrow and the Canaries” on The CW tonight. Stephen Amell won’t appear in it, but he’ll be back – somehow – for the series finale, “Fadeout,” airing next week.