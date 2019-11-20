Katie Cassidy Rodgers Says Goodbye To Arrow Following Series Wrap

Earlier this month, Arrow wrapped for good as production on season 8 came to a close. To mark the occasion, many of the show’s stars shared heartfelt messages or nostalgic pics that commemorated their time on the long-running DC TV series. Katie Cassidy Rodgers is a little late to the party, but the Black Canary actress has just posted her own photo to mark Arrow coming to an end.

Rodgers shared a selfie which features her and co-star Willa Holland, who plays Thea Queen, smiling and hugging. Her caption reminds us that both Rodgers and Holland have been with the show since the very beginning and now they get to be there as it ends.

“Our last day of filming #Arrow & here we are @willaholland the #OG ‘s ….” she wrote. “I adore you little lady!”

Laurel Lance may have been on Arrow since season 1, but Rodgers’ character has had a hugely transformative journey since then. The original Laurel died back in season 4 when she was murdered by Damien Darhk. The following season, though, Rodgers returned as Earth-2’s Laurel, a metahuman villain known as Black Siren. However, over the years, she slowly found redemption. As of season 8, Laurel’s a bonafide hero and has taken on her predecessor’s mantle of Black Canary.

In fact, her character arc is going to extend past the end of Arrow. The conclusion of the show isn’t as final for Rodgers as it is to some of the cast as she’s due to return for the upcoming spinoff Green Arrow and the Canaries, alongside Katherine McNamara’s Mia Smoak and Juliana Harkavy’s Dinah Drake. This will get a backdoor pilot in the form of Arrow‘s penultimate episode in January.

For now, though, Arrow season 8 continues tonight (Tuesday, November 19th) with episode 8×05 “Prochnost” on The CW.