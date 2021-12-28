Pop icon Katy Perry is going the way of Adele, Celine Dion, and myriad other famous singers, and will be hosting a residency in Las Vegas starting Dec. 29.

The singer announced details of the show Play Las Vegas on Twitter on Monday, following earlier teases on social media.

!!!ᗩᖇᗴ YOᑌ ᖇᗴᗩᗪY TO ᑭᒪᗩY!!!



It’s a 🍄TRIP🍄 to finally be able to announce my brand new show #ᑭᒪᗩY a Las Vegas residency, opening Dec 29 2021 @ The Theatre @ResortsWorldLV. Everything you need to know about tickets is at https://t.co/VNXmphRhJe #KATYPERRYPLAY pic.twitter.com/QMY0aPejUV — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 12, 2021

She’ll be performing at the Resorts World Casino through March 19 of next year. Tickets range in price from $350 in the mezzanine to more than $4k for front row VIP tickets. The venue has created a websiteproviding more details on the residency:

One of the biggest pop stars of the 21st Century is coming to Sin City for her very first residency in 2021-2022, and because tickets for all Katy Perry Las Vegas performances are available now, you can catch her live in concert at the Resorts World Casino! The residency will open on December 29th at the brand new, state-of-the-art Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Don’t miss your chance to experience it live from the best seats in the house. Check out the details below to learn more about available seating options at individual shows, and get your Katy Perry Las Vegas Tickets today!”

Perry has been promoting the residency on her social media pages, sharing videos of costumes, props and puppets. She said the show was inspired by the movies Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Pee Wee’s Big Adventure.

For example, she shared a video of what looks like a talking armchair.

Only 9 more days until you can come to

✨♥️🌈 PERRY PLAYLAND🌈♥️✨



It’s the happiest place, won’t you sing along? #PLAY🍄 pic.twitter.com/gp8sIcxCtM — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 21, 2021

On her website, Perry, 37, said the show will be an “all ages transcendent sensory experience with vibrant visuals and numerous surprises.”

So she doesn’t have to (or, rather, her social media team doesn’t have to) do all the social media heavy lifting, there’s a fan account dedicated to the show that’s about to launch.

Welcome!

Here you will find all the latest updates for KATY PERRY: PLAY 🍄♥️🌈



Global pop superstar @katyperry will introduce a sparkling new way to play in the Entertainment Capital of The World, with a LARGER THAN LIFE SHOW that can be experienced only at @ResortsWorldLV 🎰 pic.twitter.com/tBmBWtae1i — Katy Perry: PLAY (@PerryPlayLand) December 27, 2021

Perry has been in and out of the spotlight the past few months. Earlier this year, she covered for Ellen DeGeneres and hosted the The Ellen Show.

“Right now, actually, Ellen is filling in for me. She’s at home breastfeeding my child,” she said during the monologue. She then mentioned that she’s appeared on the show 11 times, but didn’t realize it “because I was so drunk in my 20s.”

The singer also has a baby girl named Daisy with actor Orlando Bloom. She recently said that being a mother and being a pop star were weirdly similar.

“You’re up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind. There’s vomit on the floor. And your boobs are always out,” she said.

Bloom and Perry had Daisy in August of last year. They are very protective of their child and there aren’t many official pictures of the baby floating around. However, they do sometimes share other details, like the time Bloom was fixing up the nursery.

Perry is slated to perform two times a week for the duration of the residency. She’ll also appear in the 20th season of the singing competition show American Idol.