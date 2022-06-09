Kausar Mohammed joins CW’s ‘The Flash’ as Fast Track

After today’s episode of The Flash, the ongoing CW series has a new addition with Kausar Mohammed making her debut as Meena Dhawan — or better known by her hero name, Fast Track.

According to a report by Deadline, the character’s appearance today wasn’t all fans will be seeing of her, Fast Track is now set to be a returning character in the show.

A description of the character and her role was also provided by Deadline in their report. It describes Fast Track as a scientist with a strong moral compass.

“The CW describes Dr. Meena Dhawan as a titan in the scientific community who deftly balances her hunger for envelope-pushing scientific experimentation with a strong moral compass. These qualities lead Dhawan to discover a new way to democratize the gift of super-speed, finally allowing all humankind to reap the benefits traditionally relegated to meta-human speedsters.”

This discovery leads Dhawan on a path to become something greater, ultimately becoming allies with the show’s most notable speedster The Flash.

Mohammed is making her DC debut with this series. The actress is known for her appearances in the TV Series 4400 and her rom-com The Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night which she wrote and starred in.

There are still a few episodes left in Season 8 of The Flash and the show has been teasing a big cameo to take place in the finale. Right now who this will be isn’t clear but fans don’t have long to wait to find out.