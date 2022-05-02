‘The Flash’ Fans Theorize On Season 8 Finale's Surprise Cameo

While Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow might be no more, things are still peachy for sister Arrowverse series The Flash, as the Scarlet Speedster’s show was renewed for a ninth season earlier this year.

With that in mind, fans needn’t worry that its eighth season finale could be the end. In fact, there’s every reason to be excited for the episode, which is set to feature a huge, shocking cameo.

So says Danielle Nicolet, aka Barry Allen’s step-mom Cecile Horton, anyway. Speaking to TV Line, Nicolet gushed over this upcoming highlight, promising that fans will be blown away when whoever this surprise guest star is drops by Central City.

“Oh my god, it’s so huge,” she teased, “and you’re going to see a face that you are going to be so surprised to see. So surprised.”

Nicolet stressed that this cameo is so out of left-field that no one will be able to see it coming.

“Anybody that you’re thinking it might be, nope! It’s not at all who you think it is,” she continued. “Everyone is going to be screaming, they’ll be so excited to see this person.”

So who could Nicolet be talking about? The fans have some ideas. Ever since this news came out, Arrowverse lovers have been speculating on the identity of this mystery visitor, with a few intriguing contenders emerging.

Keiynan Lonsdale’s Kid Flash, could it be you?

Or maybe Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie)?

A lot of folks are hoping Stephen Amell or Melissa Benoist might show up as Green Arrow and Supergirl again.

It’s going to have to be Oliver or Kara to get me screaming. — Lehighgirlsrock (@PiperGT) May 1, 2022

Arrow loyalists are missing Emily Bett Rickards’ Felicity, too.

What If Felicity and Oliver come back for #TheFlash season 8 finale? #olicity pic.twitter.com/k1PILX0ebY — airricksreloaded 🐻 (@djairrick) May 2, 2022

Could Tyler Hoechlin turn up and finally connect Superman & Lois to the Arrowverse?

Failing that, is there the potential for David Ramsey to finally suit up as Green Lantern or Ezra Miller to stop by again as the DCEU’s Barry?

A return from Mark Hamill’s Trickster would also be a treat.

Now that would be a twist.

Fans have got a long while to sharpen their list of suspects at any rate, seeing as The Flash season finale isn’t scheduled to air until June 29. In the meantime, new episodes land Wednesdays on The CW.