Fans Blast CW After 'Batwoman' and 'Legends of Tomorrow' Cancellations

Friday brought a double-blow to DC fans as The CW announced that it had cancelled both Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. First of all, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries revealed there would be no season four for the Javicia Leslie vehicle. And then, just hours later, while fans were still processing that news, it came out that Legends was to meet the same fate, with plans for an eighth season of the time-traveling series likewise scrapped.

Suffice it to say, Arrowverse lovers aren’t happy. Last year, we already said goodbye to both Supergirl and Black Lightning, so to lose two more of the shared universe’s roster of series has hit fans hard. Especially as both shows were still in rude health and each ended their last seasons on cliffhangers that are now destined to be left dangling. To misquote Oliver Queen: CW — you have failed this fandom.

So The CW canceled Legends and Batwoman without giving them a chance to have a proper final season with a series finale.



That’s low even for them. — Carla Azevedo (@liagalanodel) April 30, 2022

Batwoman had better ratings than Riverdale, Legends & Dynasty & yet here we are. CW making their priorities real clear. 😡 — Isabella (@SegaviaIsabella) April 29, 2022

Imagine spending seven seasons entertaining people, defying expectations and constantly reinventing yourself, only for a network to not even give you the final season you deserve.



Dare to Defy, right CW? Yeah, well, Legends of Tomorrow did. And look how you treated them. pic.twitter.com/sv1amC7oEU — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) April 30, 2022

It’s really not a good look.

In the past year, Black Lightning ended on The CW, and the network canceled Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow, three shows with Black and LGBT leads and representation, a rarity on television, let alone superhero media.



Not a good look, chief. — Jeff Harris (@nemalki) April 30, 2022

And the timing could not have been worse. On National Superhero Day? Really, guys?!

The CW cancelling Legends of Tomorrow AND Batwoman is one of the biggest losses. Both shows that have championed so many important stories…happy national superhero day I guess 🥴 — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) April 30, 2022

THE CW announcing that Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow are canceled a day after National Superhero Day pic.twitter.com/6xdc48Y1JA — harley ❓0❓❓ (@harleysuniverse) April 30, 2022

On a more serious note, it’s infuriating for many that The CW would cancel two shows that have been acclaimed for featuring central lesbian love stories during Lesbian Visibility Week.

CW cancelling Batwoman and legends, two shows with a F/F main couple during *lesbian visibility week* really was the worst and weirdest fucking move — Nadia🖤🤍💜 (@multifandomgeek) April 30, 2022

the cw: happy lesbian visiblity week!



us: thanks !



the cw: we're cancelling legends and batwoman



us: … what



us: those are your only shows with lesbian leads



the cw: 😊😊😊 — CLOSED. (@esperastra) April 30, 2022

CW cancelling Batwoman and Legends without either getting a final season to wrap stuff up is a big ol' "Fuck you" to queer fans — Catherine (@CMeushaw) April 30, 2022

The news is so sad that it’s killing fans enthusiasm for the shows that did survive — The Flash and Superman & Lois.

Nothing kills my enthusiasm to continue watching The Flash and Superman & Lois more quickly than the CW Network killing off half of the Arrowverse in one night despite massive demand from cast, crew & fans for more Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow



Holy fucking shit the audacity — Ryan Huelsman (@TheAmazingRyGuy) April 30, 2022

But did we really need a ninth season of The Flash over more Batwoman and Legends?

the CW cancels batwoman and legends of tomorrow but renews the flash for a 9th season pic.twitter.com/IlD43Fiwxc — that one EZ gintama fanboy (@berserker144) April 30, 2022

As things stand, The CW has yet to make a decision on its two other DC titles, Naomi and Stargirl. Stargirl has a third season still to air, so at least we’ve got more episodes to come whatever happens. As for Naomi, the Ava DuVernay-produced effort’s first season didn’t make as much of an impact as hoped so it’s not looking good on that front. Meanwhile, new series Gotham Knights is also in development. Superman & Lois and The Flash air their latest episodes Tuesdays and Wednesdays.