Fans Blast CW After 'Batwoman' and 'Legends of Tomorrow' Cancellations

Friday brought a double-blow to DC fans as The CW announced that it had cancelled both Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. First of all, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries revealed there would be no season four for the Javicia Leslie vehicle. And then, just hours later, while fans were still processing that news, it came out that Legends was to meet the same fate, with plans for an eighth season of the time-traveling series likewise scrapped.
Suffice it to say, Arrowverse lovers aren’t happy. Last year, we already said goodbye to both Supergirl and Black Lightning, so to lose two more of the shared universe’s roster of series has hit fans hard. Especially as both shows were still in rude health and each ended their last seasons on cliffhangers that are now destined to be left dangling. To misquote Oliver Queen: CW — you have failed this fandom.
It’s really not a good look.
And the timing could not have been worse. On National Superhero Day? Really, guys?!
On a more serious note, it’s infuriating for many that The CW would cancel two shows that have been acclaimed for featuring central lesbian love stories during Lesbian Visibility Week.
The news is so sad that it’s killing fans enthusiasm for the shows that did survive — The Flash and Superman & Lois.
But did we really need a ninth season of The Flash over more Batwoman and Legends?
As things stand, The CW has yet to make a decision on its two other DC titles, Naomi and Stargirl. Stargirl has a third season still to air, so at least we’ve got more episodes to come whatever happens. As for Naomi, the Ava DuVernay-produced effort’s first season didn’t make as much of an impact as hoped so it’s not looking good on that front. Meanwhile, new series Gotham Knights is also in development. Superman & Lois and The Flash air their latest episodes Tuesdays and Wednesdays.