‘Batwoman’ coming to an end after 3 seasons at The CW

Batwoman won’t be returning for a fourth season. Following renewals for both The Flash and Superman & Lois earlier in the year, the fate of the pair’s fellow Arrowverse series was called into question. And while we still don’t know what’s to become of Legends of Tomorrow, it’s now been announced that The CW has decided to pull the plug on the Scarlet Knight’s solo show.

EP Caroline Dries confirmed the news on Twitter this Friday afternoon. “Just got the sad news that [Batwoman] will not be seeing an S4,” Dries wrote, to the heartbreak of fans. “I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you.”

Batwoman premiered in 2019, with Ruby Rose in the lead as Kate Kane, Bruce Wayne’s cousin who takes over as Gotham City’s protector after Batman’s disappearance. Infamously, Rose exited the series after a single season, later accusing producers of running an abusive and unsafe working environment. Other cast and crewmembers have strenuously denied these claims.

In her stead, Javicia Leslie came aboard as Ryan Wilder, an original character for the screen, who replaces Kate as Batwoman. While ratings declined over the years, Leslie’s two seasons in the lead earned a devoted fanbase, with the program garnering a lot of praise for its central LGBTQ+ representation. The show also added a bunch of iconic Batman universe characters to its mythos over time, including Bridget Regan as Poison Ivy and Nick Creegan as a version of the Joker.

No official reason has been given for its cancellation as yet, but it’s worth pointing out that The CW is developing the similarly themed Gotham Knights. Batwoman season three wrapped up in March, with its cliffhanger ending, teasing a dangerous new villain, now doomed to be left dangling.