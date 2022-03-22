‘The Flash’ officially renewed for season 9 at The CW

Good news, Flash fans! The Scarlet Speedster is officially sprinting ahead for a landmark ninth season. Ever since it was reported that star Grant Gustin had signed a new deal to return for at least one more year, DC lovers had been confident that The Flash would last beyond its current run of episodes. That’s now been outright confirmed as The CW has announced that a slew of its most popular shows have been renewed.

As per Variety, the network has greenlit new seasons for All American, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, and Walker. Arrowverse followers, though, will be most excited over the news of The Flash season nine and that Superman & Lois will be back, as well, for its third season. Variety notes that this list of renewals is “not exhaustive,” with The CW yet to make a final decision on its remaining continuing series. So there’s still hope that Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, and Naomi, a new addition to the club, could return alongside their sister shows.

'The Flash' season 8 photos reveal Barry in Reverse-Flash's suit 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

This Flash news means that it now officially stands as the longest-running Arrowverse title of the lot. Originally a spinoff of Arrow, The Flash kicked off in 2014 and has outlived its parent series, which concluded after eight seasons in 2020. Whether it’ll live long enough to reach a tenth season, however, is the question that fans will now be wondering about. Gustin’s (extremely lucrative) new deal is said to lock him down for just one more year, although a multi-season offer was also said to be handed to him.

So far, Gustin is the only castmember known to be returning, though it seems likely that fellow long-term regulars Candice Patton, Jesse L. Martin, and Danielle Panabaker will be joining him once again. With the knowledge that there’s plenty more from the Central City hero to come, catch new episodes of The Flash season eight Wednesdays on The CW.