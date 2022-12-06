Kelly Reilly and ‘Yellowstone’ earn well-deserved Critics Choice nominations

Beth Dutton fans unite; the incredibly talented Kelly Reilly has earned a Critics Choice nomination for her role as Yellowstone‘s fiery and powerful leading lady. The series itself also received a nod for the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the list of nominees this morning, and Reilly is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Beth Dutton. Yellowstone is one of nine contenders for the crowning glory of Best Drama Series. Other series include Andor, The Crown, and House of the Dragon.

Fans of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch know that no television family does chaos, romance, and drama like that of the Duttons. Patriarch John Dutton became Governor of Montana to keep his family and their land safe, and Beth is notorious for righting the wrongs done to herself and her loved ones. Just think back to that snooty boutique owner who dared cross her sister-in-law Monica or her many conversations with brother Jamie.

Beth raises hell like she was born to do it, and growing up on a ranch with three brothers, her father, and several ranch hands forced her to get thick skin quickly. Losing her mother at a young age was traumatizing for Beth, but even when Evelyn Dutton was alive, fans had never seen a loving relationship between them. Beth has been figuring it out on her own for quite some time, and in heartbreaking conversations with John, we understand that they’ve also had a relationship full of ups and downs.

The thing is, we’re only just scratching the surface with Beth Dutton. There are also the other Dutton family members, the ranch hands and their often heartbreaking storylines, and the constant struggle to simply survive at play. As the top-rated series for the 2021-2022 season, it’s no surprise that Yellowstone isn’t just a contender but a top-running nominee for Best Drama Series. There simply aren’t shows on television that encompass the most heart-wrenching tragedies and life-affirming joys like Yellowstone. It’s truly one of a kind.

The Critics Choice Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 15, in Los Angeles. So you’ve got just enough time to get caught up with all things Dutton before we cheer on our favorite character and series during the ceremony next year. Here’s to Beth Dutton and all of her fire and Yellowstone as a whole: there’s no time like the present to be an honorary member of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.