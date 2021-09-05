Kevin Feige Says Loki Season 2 Might Not Shoot Until 2023

For most recurring TV shows, a new season is expected to drop on an annual basis, but that doesn’t look as though it’ll be the case for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s roster of Disney Plus exclusives. The second edition of What If…? is on track to debut in 2022, but Kevin Feige has some bad news for Loki fans hoping Tom Hiddleston’s Asgardian trickster will be back for another multiversal adventure anytime soon.

Season 2 was only officially confirmed once the sixth and final episode of the first run was over, but the after-effects will be felt all across the MCU. After Sylvie decided to murder He Who Remains and favor revenge over keeping the Sacred Timeline intact, the very fabric of reality has been plunged into chaos, something that’s going to factor heavily into Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Director Kate Herron confirmed that she was done with Loki following the Season 1 finale, and in a new interview Kevin Feige admitted that he isn’t sure if cameras will start rolling again next year, or 2023.

“It is underway. We’re developing it as we speak. The hope is that much of the same team will return. Kate is going on to bigger and better things, so the director search will begin shortly, and I’m not being evasive. We have a start date. I’m not sure exactly where it falls between next year or the year after.”

By the time production begins on a new season of Loki, the MCU is going to be in a very different place. As well as the two aforementioned multiversal blockbusters starring Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme, the cosmic side of the mythology will continue to expand via Eternals, The Marvels, Secret Invasion and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Not every Phase Four project is going to revolve around the multiverse, but the God of Mischief is the one who needs to shoulder the burden of atoning for his mistakes more than most, so he’ll have a major say in how it all shakes out.