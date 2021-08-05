Tom Hiddleston Teases Loki’s Quest For Sylvie In Season 2

The first season of Loki provided a number of milestones for the MCU going forward, not least in the debut of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, who is already generating multiple reports about his upcoming appearances. One of the most memorable parts of Loki, though, was the relationship between Tom Hiddleston’s character and Sylvie, his female variant, something that the former actor has teased for the future.

Speaking to Empire Magazine, the 40-year-old discussed how Loki will both continue to search for Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, who pushed him through a time door into a new reality before killing He Who Remains. In addition, Hiddleston emphasized how the consequences of this decision, and his realization of the damage caused, will be crucial to the next chapter in the story:

“I don’t think he will stop searching [for Sylvie] now. He feels that this is something he has done, a mistake that he has made, and he’s invested in setting it right.”

While controversial for some fans, the variant pairing arguably showed off the mutual chemistry of the two performers, and Marvel reportedly want them to join up again for the New Avengers. Di Martino has also gone on record regarding the backlash to the Loki romance, as well as her character’s mixed thoughts after she goes through with murdering the version of Kang maintaining the sacred timeline, cueing up the multiverse for ongoing Marvel movies and series.

Given the success of Loki for Disney Plus, and the potential of existing figures from the TVA cropping up in different forms, there’s clearly a lot more mileage to be found in the setting and the dynamics established for Hiddleston, Di Martino, and other variants. Although it might take some time to bring the core Lokis back together, or possibly just the Sylvie we’ve previously met, Hiddleston’s feelings for her will be an important element in how he develops into an increasingly complex antihero within the MCU.

Based on what we’re hearing about Disney’s plans, Loki could run for at least two additional seasons, meaning that it will overlap with the major arcs of feature films and new original productions on D+. For now, it’s looking like we’ll get more Loki before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so events in the former will most likely have a significant impact on the latter.