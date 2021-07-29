Loki Will Reportedly Run For More Than 2 Seasons

Much like the mythology itself, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus exclusives tend to be fluid in nature. Similar to how some standalone movies franchises will get one, two, three or more sequels, some of the episodic shows are poised to run for multiple seasons, while others will be one-and-done efforts.

The fact WandaVision‘s final episode was called “The Series Finale” would indicate that we’re not heading back to Westview, and the announcement of Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie the very same day The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s finale aired would seem to point at a solo movie telling the next chapter of Sam Wilson’s story.

That means Loki is the only one so far to be renewed, and we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us War Machine was getting his own show long before Armor Wars was announced – that a second batch of episodes more than likely won’t mark the end of the line for the Asgardian trickster.

New Loki Character Posters Reveal A Multitude Of Variants 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Depending on how long Phase Four continues, and how heavily Kang the Conqueror impacts the overarching narrative, Loki could squeeze at least a third or perhaps fourth season in before the epic crossover event draws the latest chapter in the MCU to a close, whether it be another Avengers blockbuster or not.

Looking at the upcoming roster, something like Moon Knight or Ms. Marvel lends itself better to multi-season storytelling than Secret Invasion or Armor Wars, but as the project that initially caused the multiversal chaos that’ll define Phase Four, Loki is more closely tied to the broadest strokes of the narrative than the rest, so it could realistically become an annual event.