Loki Director Addresses Incest Backlash About Sylvie And Loki Romance

Every day, all across the world, people are regularly told to go and f*ck themselves. However, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki came dangerously close to actually doing it after falling for a variant of himself, although Sylvie managed to prevent the fanbase from getting even more queasy after she booted the God of Mischief back into another reality shortly after their first kiss, so she could murder a cosmic deity and plunge the multiverse into chaos.

It’s generated plenty of debate, discussion and discourse among the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s online community, and both sides of the conversation are worth listening to. On one hand, it’s perfectly fitting for the trickster to get the hots for himself seeing as he’s been self-obsessed for millennia, but on the other side of the coin most people wouldn’t put the moves on an alternate version of themselves were the opportunity to present itself. Then again, some would.

No less of an authority than Loki director Kate Herron has now weighed in on the matter, and while she takes the easy way out by refusing to confirm or deny anything, she’s certainly been keeping track of how the audience reacted to the multiversal tonsil tennis.

“I follow all the conversations on Twitter. I don’t always weigh in on them, because I made the show, so they don’t want me weighing in like, ‘Actually, guys…’. I think that’s the whole point of art, it should be up for debate and discussion. My interpretation of it is that they’re both Lokis, but they aren’t the same person. I don’t see them as being like brother and sister. They have completely different backgrounds, and I think that’s really important to her character. They sort of have the same role in terms of the universe and destiny, but they won’t make the same decisions.”

As the filmmaker who oversaw the entire Disney Plus series, you have to at least take Herron’s words on board, even if you don’t agree with them. That being said, a lot of folks do share her sentiment that Loki and Sylvie aren’t the same person, but two completely different and wildly opposite beings separated by time, circumstance and the multiverse and driven to achieve entirely opposite means by the end of the Season 1 finale, but this storyline is far from over.