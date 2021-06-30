Marvel Fans Are Weirded Out By Loki/Sylvie Romance

Loki episode 4 was easily the biggest, most significant episodes of the show so far, for numerous reasons. It revealed the truth about the Time Keepers, it introduced a multiverse full of Lokis and it gave the God of Mischief a romance for the first time in the MCU’s history. A Loki love story is something fans have been waiting to see for years, but now it’s looking like this is a case of “be careful what you wished for”.

After teasing that there was something between them in episode 3, episode 4 confirmed that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie have romantic feelings for each other. Mobius detects an attraction between them, calls Sylvie Loki’s “girlfriend” and also reveals that the Nexus Event the TVA tracked to Lamentis-1 was the moment the two tricksters fell in love. The pair looked on the verge of kissing, too, before Loki was “pruned” by Ravonna.

Yup, it’s official. Loki and Sylvie are in lurrrve. The only problem is a lot of Marvel fans seem grossed out by the couple. Seeing as both beings are the same person for alternate universes, some view them as essentially siblings and are definitely not on board with this ship.

“Lokius” – that is Loki and Mobius – fans are not happy, in particular.

“What the hell did Marvel do?”

i wanted sibling loki & sylvie…i just wanted them to share a braincell and play pranks together…what the hell did marvel do pic.twitter.com/dlLzmRhYo7 — jazz (@strangexwitch) June 30, 2021

A sibling dynamic would’ve proven less controversial.

why couldn’t loki and sylvie just have a sibling dynamic?? it would’ve been more entertaining and you know, LESS WEIRD #Loki pic.twitter.com/lhbNYV3K7E — pao (@payola_rivera) June 30, 2021

The first time fans haven’t liked what Mobius has to say.

Off to hell (or should that be Hel?) with you.

On the one hand, seeing Loki die (again) was tough. On the other, it did stop him kissing Sylvie.

ravonna she stops the

prunes loki loki & sylvie kiss pic.twitter.com/3vsOov7PSs — lady em 𓆏 loki spoilers !!! (@bitemehxrdy) June 30, 2021

Other fans aren’t entirely convinced the show is going down this road and are trying to find other explanations for the romantic moments between them.

#Loki spoilers on the brighter side, loki did say "this is new for me." loki hasn't been exposed to a lot of affection in his life so it is possible that he is confusing friendship with romance. maybe he will figure out that this is all wrong himself or sylvie corrects him? pic.twitter.com/Lz8iz0ojGh — ✪↯ (@616soldat) June 30, 2021

#loki spoilers but what if loki loving sylvie is not the thing that caused the nexus event like mobius thought it was, but rather them dying?? as loki said, what makes a loki a loki is that they do not die, they keep on surviving!! what if the “romance” is just a red herring?? — iris (@lokivariants) June 30, 2021

All in all, everyone felt like 80s Vision watching this week’s Loki.

me every 30 fucking seconds of episode 4 pic.twitter.com/cUA2Iwmr3O — erika (@solongdarling) June 30, 2021

Fans might not like it, but all the signs are pointing to the Loki/Sylvie love story being here to stay. We’ll find out when the series continues next Wednesday on Disney Plus.