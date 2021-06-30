Home / tv

Marvel Fans Are Weirded Out By Loki/Sylvie Romance

By
Lady Loki

Loki episode 4 was easily the biggest, most significant episodes of the show so far, for numerous reasons. It revealed the truth about the Time Keepers, it introduced a multiverse full of Lokis and it gave the God of Mischief a romance for the first time in the MCU’s history. A Loki love story is something fans have been waiting to see for years, but now it’s looking like this is a case of “be careful what you wished for”.

After teasing that there was something between them in episode 3, episode 4 confirmed that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie have romantic feelings for each other. Mobius detects an attraction between them, calls Sylvie Loki’s “girlfriend” and also reveals that the Nexus Event the TVA tracked to Lamentis-1 was the moment the two tricksters fell in love. The pair looked on the verge of kissing, too, before Loki was “pruned” by Ravonna.

Yup, it’s official. Loki and Sylvie are in lurrrve. The only problem is a lot of Marvel fans seem grossed out by the couple. Seeing as both beings are the same person for alternate universes, some view them as essentially siblings and are definitely not on board with this ship.

“Lokius” – that is Loki and Mobius – fans are not happy, in particular.

“What the hell did Marvel do?”

A sibling dynamic would’ve proven less controversial.

The first time fans haven’t liked what Mobius has to say.

Off to hell (or should that be Hel?) with you.

On the one hand, seeing Loki die (again) was tough. On the other, it did stop him kissing Sylvie.

Other fans aren’t entirely convinced the show is going down this road and are trying to find other explanations for the romantic moments between them.

All in all, everyone felt like 80s Vision watching this week’s Loki.

Fans might not like it, but all the signs are pointing to the Loki/Sylvie love story being here to stay. We’ll find out when the series continues next Wednesday on Disney Plus.

