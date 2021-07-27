Loki Star Says She Expected Backlash To Loki/Sylvie Romance

Disney Plus series Loki may have ended a couple of weeks ago, but we’re still analyzing and breaking down even the smallest moments in the six-episode Marvel Cinematic Universe show, which has set the stage for the rest of Phase Four’s heroes cowering in fear as multiple variants of Kang the Conqueror seek to ignite a second multiversal war.

Despite the massive implications for the franchise as a whole, one of the most hotly-debate talking points has been the romance between Tom Hiddleston’s trickster and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie. Is it true love? Self-love? Incest? Selfcest? All of the above have been mooted at various points, and everyone’s completely entitled to their own opinion.

Several of the key cast and crew members have already thrown in their two cents, and in a new interview Di Martino admitted that she knew the variant-on-variant smooch was going to cause some backlash and division, which had been bubbling under the surface for weeks until the tension between Loki and Sylvie ended with a kiss.

I kind of expected it to be pretty split and some people to be really into it and just going along with it for the fact that it’s a sort of love story. And then I knew there would be some skeptical people who weren’t sure. For me, it’s kind of an exploration of self-love. It’s not as straightforward as just two people falling for each other, who are versions of the same thing.”

Of course, immediately after that she kicked Loki back into the wrong timeline and essentially murdered a god, so it’s not as if Sylvie was going to let her emotions get the best of her, unless we’re talking about her unrequited thirst for revenge.

Season 2 will probably see the pair reunited under a much different set of circumstances, and the fallout from Sylvie’s decision to erase He Who Remains from the Sacred Timeline via a good stabbing is set to inform her arc for the foreseeable future, regardless of when and where she shows up next, which could realistically by anywhere given the events of the Season 1 finale.