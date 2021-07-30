Loki And Sylvie Will Reportedly Join The MCU’s New Avengers

Let’s pretend for a second that the spate of rumors swirling around the endpoint of Phase Four are 100% true, and we’re slowly building towards an adaptation of Secret Wars. By that logic, the Marvel Cinematic Universe would require a huge roster of heroes and a multitude of teams in order to emerge victorious on Battleworld, so there might be something to the fact more units than ever are currently on their way to the mythology.

As well as the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, we’ll be meeting the Eternals in November, Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four is in early development, the X-Men are getting rebooted eventually and ten members of the Young Avengers either exist in the MCU already, are coming in the next couple of years or have been hinted at.

That’s a sizeable selection of squads, not even counting the Defenders, X-Force or anybody else, so it makes sense that we’d be hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 was in the works with Anthony Mackie long before it was confirmed – that Loki and Sylvie are reportedly being eyed as members of the New Avengers.

Tom Hiddleston’s solo series nudged the trickster further into the realms of outright heroism than he’s ever been before, and the fact he and Sylvie were responsible for causing the multiversal chaos in the first place would surely leave them desperate to make amends, especially if an onslaught of Kang the Conqueror variants start making their way to the MCU to wreak havoc.

After inadvertently starting it, having Loki and Sylvie fight side-by-side with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a final stand against Kang could be the redemption arc to end all redemption arcs.