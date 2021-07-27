Russo Brothers Reportedly In Talks To Direct Secret Wars Movie

Marvel may be considering making a Secret Wars movie, and it is reportedly already reached out to a pair of directors it knows very well.

The Russo brothers, Anthony and Joseph, are reportedly in talks to return to Marvel to direct a Secret Wars film, according to a Giant Freakin Robot report. The brothers have directed several Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies, including two Captain America movies, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, making them some of the highest-grossing directors of all time.

Since Endgame, however, the Russos have been focused on other projects and seem to have moved on from directing more MCU movies. But in a July 2020 interview with BroBible, the brothers did say directing Secret Wars would be a dream come true.

“It would be the biggest movie you could possibly imagine, so that’s what really excites us about the story — the ambition of it is even bigger than the ambition of the Infinity Saga,” Anthony Russo said.

Joe Russo also said that he liked that in Secret Wars comic books, villains and heroes team up, and that pulling off a Secret Wars movie would be “larger in scale” than the final Avengers movies they directed because it would involve numerous characters from several comic book series that do not typically interact.

For the brothers to succeed in directing Secret Wars, the upcoming Fantastic Four and X-Men tie-ins would also need to be a success. The reboot of Fantastic Four, which will be directed by Spider-Man director Jon Watts and is set for a May 2023 release despite having not went through casting, will be a part of the MCU. The X-Men, which first interacted with a member of the MCU when Deadpool reviewed a Ryan Reynolds movie on YouTube with Korg, would also need to be established within the MCU, which does not seem too far-fetched.

Whether the Russo brothers ultimately direct Secret Wars, the project would likely be a major hit among fans.