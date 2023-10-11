Kevin Feige’s rampant failings on the small screen side of Marvel run the risk of turning him into the arch-nemesis who wanted him fired

We should point out that none of us are in a position to tell arguably the single most powerful and unquestionably most successful producer in Hollywood history how to do his job, but Kevin Feige‘s struggles with the small screen side of Marvel have been laid bare and then some.

Deciding to laugh in the face of how the entire television industry has operated for decades by ignoring pilots, show bibles, and showrunners in favor of drafting over movie executives to oversee a slate of vastly expensive projects that are shot in their entirety and then fixed if need be in post-production was always going to catch of up the cinematic universe savant eventually, and that day of reckoning may have come.

Daredevil: Born Again booting its key creatives shortly after the similarly-troubled Secret Invasion was trashed by critics and blasted by audiences, which itself came after She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was heavily reworked in post-production, has outlined the difficulties in plowing ahead under the assumption that a formula proven to be successful to a history-making degree on the big screen simply doesn’t work episodically, and trying to prove otherwise simply isn’t working.

Not only that, but ignoring the established status quo and upsetting the balance to focus on the “my way or the highway” approach at the expense of quality content gives off ominous shades of Ike Perlmutter, Feige’s longtime arch-nemesis who flat-out wanted him fired. Of course, the company’s current chief creative officer ended up winning that battle, and made it one of his first orders of business upon assuming the top job to shutter Marvel Television and absorb it into the MCU proper.

With a sea change afoot – ignoring the echoes of a group known as “The Parliament” appearing to be the new version of the infamous “Creative Committee” – now would be the perfect time for Feige to right the ship before he becomes that which he’s already destroyed; just like Ike.