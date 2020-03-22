Willow Star Says He’s Down To Return For The Sequel

“Magic is the bloodstream of the universe. Forget all you know, or think you know. All that you require is your intuition.”

If you remember those wise words of wisdom from the leader of the Nelwyn village, High Aldwin, chances are you’ve got a big ol’ soft spot for Ron Howard’s 1988 high fantasy classic, Willow. And to be honest, you’re not the only one there. Seriously, Willow rules, right?

As you may already know, a long gestating sequel TV series recently entered pre-production at Lucasfilm and is rumoured to be coming exclusively to Disney Plus sometime in the future. So far, we know that Warwick Davis is confirmed to be reprising his role as the eponymous farmer-turned-sorcerer, Willow Ufgood. We also know that Solo: A Star Wars Story scribe, Jonathan Kasdan, is penning the first draft of the script. However, beyond that, details remain scarce regarding the much anticipated project.

Interestingly though, in a recent interview with Forbes, Kevin Pollak – the actor who portrayed the mischievous little Brownie called Rool in the original pic – expressed interest in returning to the franchise, saying:

If I’m asked, yes, I’d love to do it. It has to be considered a possibility simply because Ron Howard eventually tweeted that he was interested in seeing where Willow is at all these years later. It went from rumors to his showing some interest. I’ve not heard of any production, and I’ve not heard of any scripts being written. When Ron said that he wanted to pick up where all these years later with the same actor, Warwick Davis, as Willow, that was the first hint that the Brownies, Rick Overton and I, may also be invited back. I’ve not heard anything since. I would be 100% open to it, of course. It was an incredibly fun part to play. I’d love to do that again, absolutely.

As you can probably tell, the End Of Days star sounds pretty enthusiastic about a potential return to the beloved fantasy universe of Willow. Unfortunately, nothing official has been set in stone as of yet, but it’s definitely possible that his cheeky character Rool – as well as his infamous partner-in-crime Franjean (played by Rick Overton) – will make some kind of appearance in the TV show. Here’s hoping, right? *fingers crossed*

As always, we’ll keep you up-to-date if we hear anything more official. But how about you? Are you excited to return to the fantasy world of Andowyne in a Willow TV series? Or are you going to give it a miss? Grab a wand and let us know in the usual place down below.