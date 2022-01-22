When the Infinity Saga concluded with the release of Avengers: Endgame, a lot of fans were worried about the possibility of the cinematic franchise growing stale. I mean, there was no way that Marvel could top what they achieved with the last two Avengers films, was there? Well, if the past two years are anything to go by, Kevin Feige and his producers are playing around to figure out where they can push the MCU next, and one need not look any further than Moon Knight to realize the lengths they’re going into to reinvent their formula.

The first trailer for the Oscar Isaac-led series on Disney+ generated quite the buzz on social media and not just because the show looks absolutely gorgeous in terms of aesthetics. This particular superhero will be the first MCU character to be living with what appears to be DID (dissociative identity disorder). This makes him change back and forth between different identities, which, in and of itself, means a lot of interesting things could be done with the character.

Of course, even beyond that, there’s a slew of reasons to get excited about Moon Knight, and it seems that comic book writer and enthusiast Kevin Smith shares these sentiments. The filmmaker has recently talked about the new series on his YouTube show, calling the trailer “astounding” and “completely different” from what we’ve seen in the MCU so far.

“NEVER, NEVER, NEVER imagined I’d see some of the things we’ve seen cinematically over the course of the last few years. But amongst the many things I never thought I’d see, I never thought we’d see the god Khonshu represented in the real world man,” He says. “That f–king Moon Knight trailer is astounding. Just like when you’re like, ‘I know what Marvel does, I’ve got an idea of what a Marvel series will be,’ it’s a completely different approach, a completely different sell, looks f–king gorgeous, looks insane. It looks like an A24 version of a Marvel show, maybe because Oscar Isaac is right at the f–king heart of it. but my god bro.”

Marvel Studios release awesome 'Moon Knight' poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Of all the characters that Marvel could’ve chosen to introduce in Phase 4 and beyond, Moon Knight is probably something that no one would’ve expected a few years ago. But here we all are, and the superhero medium has never been more ranged than it is now.

Moon Knight will begin to chronicle the story of Marc Spector on Mar. 30, 2022.